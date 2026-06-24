Massive Brawl Erupts Between Jordan And Algeria Fans At Restaurant In Doha After FIFA World Cup 2026 Match; 25 Arabs Arrested After VIDEO Goes Viral

Massive Brawl Erupts Between Jordan And Algeria Fans At Restaurant In Doha After FIFA World Cup 2026 Match | X

A video has gone viral on social media showing a major brawl allegedly involving Jordanian and Algerian fans after the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between the two teams. There are reports that the fight erupted between the fans at a restaurant in Doha after Algeria crushed Jordan 2-1 in their Group J match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Viral Video

As per the claims shared on social media, the incident took place at a restaurant in the Dafna area of Doha in Qatar. The viral video shows a chaotic scene as a large group of people exchange blows and throw chairs at each other inside the venue.

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Several chairs can be seen flying through the air as the fight escalates, while other people attempt to move away from the area. The exact reason behind the altercation remains unclear.

25 People Arrested

There are reports that the Qatar's Interior Ministry has announced the arrest of 25 Arab nationals after the videos of the violent brawl at the restaurant went viral on social media on Wednesday. Multiple social media posts have also claimed that 25 people were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution following the incident.

Algeria Defeat Jordan

The incident occurred shortly after Algeria's 2-1 victory over Jordan in their Group J match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the emotions of the fans present at the restaurant ran high on Tuesday morning.

Jordan took the lead in the first half through Nizar Al Rashdan, but Algeria fought back after the break. Nadhir Benbouali equalised before Amine Gouiri scored the winning goal in the 82nd minute.

Jordan Knocked Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026

The victory kept Algeria's hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive, while Jordan were eliminated from the tournament after suffering their second consecutive defeat.