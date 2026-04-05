Massive Boost For Mumbai Indians As Skipper Hardik Pandya Nears Comeback Ahead Of Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Match: Reports

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A major boost could be on the way for Hardik Pandya and his team ahead of their upcoming IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals, as the star all-rounder is reportedly set to return after recovering from illness.

Pandya had missed recent action due to a viral illness, raising concerns about his availability during a crucial phase of the tournament. However, recent reports suggest that he is now on track to make a comeback in time for the important encounter, providing a timely boost to his side.

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His absence was felt not just for his all-round abilities but also for his leadership and on-field presence. As one of the most impactful players in the IPL, Pandya’s return is expected to strengthen both the batting and bowling departments while also adding balance to the team combination.

The upcoming clash against Rajasthan Royals holds significant importance as teams look to build momentum early in the tournament. Having a player of Pandya’s caliber back in the lineup could shift the dynamics of the contest and give his team a crucial edge.

While an official confirmation is still awaited, all signs point toward a return that could energize fans and teammates alike. If he does take the field, it will mark a swift recovery and underline his importance in the ongoing IPL 2026 season.