Mason Greenwood equals Rooney record: Top stats from Manchester United’s 5-2 win over Bournemouth

Old Trafford would have been thrilled on Saturday as Manchester United swept aside Bournemouth in a game which showed the exciting young talent at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s disposal.

The Norwegian has been trying to forge a United in his own image playing a brand of attacking football which we are finally starting to see.

18-year-old Mason Greenwood was the star of the show scoring twice with both feet, but he wasn’t the only one among the goals. Marcus Rashford scored from the spot, Anthony Martial bended a curler and Bruno Fernandes scored a pinpoint free kick.

However, United were shaky in defence and David De Gea had his customary blooper.

Here are some interesting stats from Manchester United’s win against Bournemouth:

20 – Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford became the first United players to score 20 goals each in a season since Dimitar Berbatov and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Herandez in 2011-12 season. It was the year United won their 19th league title and lost in the Champions League final to Barcelona.

10 – Martial and Rashford also became the first United players to get 10+ home goals at Old Trafford since Ronaldo and Tevez who managed it in 2007-08 season.