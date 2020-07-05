Mason Greenwood equals Rooney record: Top stats from Manchester United’s 5-2 win over Bournemouth

Old Trafford would have been thrilled on Saturday as Manchester United swept aside Bournemouth in a game which showed the exciting young talent at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s disposal.
The Norwegian has been trying to forge a United in his own image playing a brand of attacking football which we are finally starting to see.
18-year-old Mason Greenwood was the star of the show scoring twice with both feet, but he wasn’t the only one among the goals. Marcus Rashford scored from the spot, Anthony Martial bended a curler and Bruno Fernandes scored a pinpoint free kick.
However, United were shaky in defence and David De Gea had his customary blooper.
Here are some interesting stats from Manchester United’s win against Bournemouth:
20 – Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford became the first United players to score 20 goals each in a season since Dimitar Berbatov and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Herandez in 2011-12 season. It was the year United won their 19th league title and lost in the Champions League final to Barcelona.
10 – Martial and Rashford also became the first United players to get 10+ home goals at Old Trafford since Ronaldo and Tevez who managed it in 2007-08 season.
10 – Bruno Fernandes reached 10 goal involvements in only his 9th Premier League appearance for Manchester United. Only club legends Eric Cantona and Robin Van Persie have managed that feat.
20 – Marcus Rashford became the first English player to score 20 goals in one season for Manchester United since Wayne Rooney’s 2011-12 campaign in which he managed 34.
20 - Marcus Rashford also became the first Red Devil academy graduate to score 20 goals in a season since Paul Scholes in the 2002-03 season.
5 – This was the first time Manchester United scored five goals in a home game since 2010-11 when they scored 7 against Blackburn Rovers and 5 against Birmingham City.
15 – Mason Greenwood became the first Manchester United teenage to score 15 goals in a season The last one to do so was Wayne Rooney in the 2003-04 season, the year the former Manchester United captain joined and scored 17 goals.
55 - Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have now a total of 55 goals, which is more than the count managed by Liverpool’s title-winning trio of Mohammed Salah, Robert Firmino and Sadio Mane (51)
24- Manchester United have averaged a goal for every 24 minutes midfield duo Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes have been on the pitch.
