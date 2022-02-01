Mason Greenwood dropped from Fifa 22 as Manchester United star spends night in cells facing claim he raped and assaulted 18-year-old student

Mason Greenwood has been removed from FIFA 22 in an update on Tuesday. After a database update for all platforms including Xbox, PlayStation and PC, the Manchester United striker no longer features in the popular computer game for offline modes, reports the Dail Mail.

His FIFA 22 Ultimate Team item is still active though and can be swapped on the game's FUT 22 transfer market, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Greenwood, 20, had been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday afternoon, having been accused of violence towards an 18-year-old student.

Greater Manchester Police were on Monday given more time to question him.

It came as United's most high-profile players, including David de Gea, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba have appeared to unfollow Greenwood on Instagram, despite following other squad members.

Mason Greenwood could be held in police custody until Thursday evening, MailOnline has been told.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:23 PM IST