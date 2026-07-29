ArsenalRadar/X

Cameroonian sprinter Emmanuel Eseme and Kenyan steeplechase star Edmund Serem brought football fever to the Commonwealth Games 2026 by recreating Viktor Gyokeres' iconic "mask" celebration after their victories in Glasgow. The gesture, made famous by the Swedish striker, has become one of the biggest sporting celebrations of the year and is now spreading beyond football onto the athletics track.

Eseme, competing in the men's 100m, celebrated in style after clinching gold with a stunning performance. Moments after crossing the finish line, the Cameroonian folded his hands across his face to imitate Gyokeres' trademark mask, delighting spectators and social media alike. The celebration has become synonymous with confidence and dominance, making it a fitting choice after his memorable triumph.

Kenya's Edmund Serem followed suit after his own successful outing, pulling off the same celebration on the track. The steeplechase runner's tribute highlighted how Gyokeres' signature pose has transcended football, becoming a cross-sport phenomenon embraced by athletes from different disciplines.

The "Gyokeres mask" first gained worldwide popularity through the Swedish striker's prolific goalscoring exploits and has since been adopted by footballers across Europe. Its appearance at the Commonwealth Games underlines the growing influence of football culture on global sport, with athletes increasingly using viral celebrations to mark career-defining moments.

With stars like Eseme and Serem joining the trend, the Glasgow Games have delivered another memorable crossover moment. Their celebrations quickly sparked reactions online, adding an entertaining touch to an already action-packed athletics programme and showing that iconic sporting moments can inspire competitors far beyond their original arena.