'Markram Can Carry Drinks': Herschelle Gibbs Takes Dig At SA Captain After His Poor Form In T20I Series vs Team India

Herschelle Gibbs and Aiden Markram. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former South African opening batter Herschelle Gibbs took a dig at Proteas captain Aiden Markram ahead of the third T20I against India on Wednesday at the Supersport Park at the Centurion. The 50-year-old took to his official account on X, claiming that the right-handed batter should carry drinks after registering single-figure scores in both games.

The 30-year-old hammered two glorious boundaries in the first T20I at the Kingsmead in Durban in the opening over. However, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh had him nicking immediately after those. The second T20I saw Markram coming one down and fell for 3 as leggie Varun Chakravarthy got the better of him.

For starters markram can carry drinks 👍 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) November 13, 2024

"I'm expecting at least a 3-1 series win with the Proteas" - Herschelle Gibbs

Meanwhile, in an interview with Sportsboom, Gibbs said he expects high-scoring matches at the Centurion and the final game at the New Wanderers in Johannesburg. He also claimed that South Africa should beat India convincingly to claim the series.

"Anything can happen. I think those sorts of wickets will suit the Indians more. Then come Johannesburg and the Wanderers at Super Sport Park, I’m expecting some high scoring games. Anything can happen in those games. After the first two games, the Proteas are with a full-strength team. India come with a team that's not as experienced. I'm expecting at least a 3-1 series win with the Proteas."