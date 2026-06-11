'Marathi Was Much Better': Suryakumar Yadav's Hilarious Reply To Aussie Slang Challenge Goes Viral During Mumbai T20 League | Video

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Former India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav brought his trademark humor to the sidelines of the Mumbai T20 League when he was asked by an Australian influencer to guess popular Aussie slang terms.

In a light-hearted interaction captured during the event, the influencer quizzed Suryakumar on various Australian expressions. After attempting the guessing game, the star batter jokingly responded, “I think it looks like Marathi was much better to go ahead with,” leaving those around him amused.

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Known for his quick thinking on and off the field, Suryakumar has often entertained fans with his humorous interviews and relaxed personality. The latest exchange once again highlighted his ability to keep things light even in professional environments.

The Mumbai T20 League continues to provide a platform not just for cricketing action but also for engaging off-field interactions, with players frequently taking part in promotional and fan-engagement activities.