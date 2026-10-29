Manisha Enters 59kg Final, Tanu Claims 72kg Bronze At World Championships

Tanu Sharma posing with Bronze Medal at the Senior World Wrestling Championships 2026 | File Pic

Astana, October 29th, 2026: Indian wrestler Manisha Bhanwala delivered a standout performance to reach the 59kg final, while Tanu Sharma clinched a bronze medal in the 72kg category at the World Championships here on Thursday.

Manisha assured India a silver medal after defeating Mongolia’s Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the semi-finals. She will take on USA's Abigail Elizabeth Nette in the gold medal bout on Friday. Earlier, Manisha began her campaign with a convincing 6-2 win against Canada's Laurence Beauregard in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the 72kg weight class, Tanu secured her place on the podium with a hard-fought 9-5 victory over USA's Precious Rosanna Bell in the third-place play-off.

Meanwhile, Ahilya Shinde made a quarter-final exit in the 55kg category. She started with an 8-1 win over Cuba’s Yaynelis Sanz Verdecia in the round of 16 but lost 6-9 to Turkiye's Tuba Demir in the last-eight stage.

In men's freestyle, Vicky Hooda kept his medal hopes alive in the 97kg category. Despite suffering a 2-12 defeat by technical superiority against Japan's Arash Yoshida in the quarter-finals, Vicky was pulled into the repechage round after the Japanese grappler reached the final.

However, Sujeet Kalkal's campaign in the 65kg division came to an end. Sujeet, who narrowly lost his quarter-final bout 3-3 on criteria to Abdulmazhid Kudiev, was eliminated from the tournament.