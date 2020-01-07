Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup Semi-Final 1st leg: Everything you need to know

Manchester United will face their neighbours Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. United will be aiming to make it two wins in a row against City after a surprising match ended with the blue half of Manchester on the losing side against the reds.

In December, goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were enough to pile misery on Manchester City as they lost at the Etihad Stadium 2-1. A lone Otamendi goal did not save the Citizens from the clutches of defeat.

While United will be looking maintain their winning streak against City, Pep Guardiola’s men won’t remain quiet and will be on the lookout for revenge. The Reds will have to be wary of the Sky Blues as they have been known to bite back hard.

Where and when is the match being played?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match will be played at Manchester United’s home ground, Old Trafford on January 8, 2020.

When will the Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match start?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match will begin at 1.30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Where to watch the Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup live in India?

On the TV, the match will be telecasted on VH1 and VH1 HD. The match will also be streamed online on the JIO TV app.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup: Predicted Starting XI:

Man United XI: Manchester United XI: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Daniel James, Andreas Pereira, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial.

Man City XI: Claudio Bravo, Joao Cancelo, Eric Garcia, Fernandinho, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernard Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.