Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur: Anthony Martial to miss key match against Spurs

Anthony Martial is set to miss Manchester United's clash with Tottenham Hotspur today. The match sees Jose Mourinho return to Old Trafford for the first time since he was fired as Man Utd head coach in December 2018.

The French forward was subsituted in United's last match - a home draw against Aston Villa - and is reported to be struggling to overcome a muscular problem.

Paul Pogba is also likely to miss the game, which could prove pivotal in deciding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's fate at United.