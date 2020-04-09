Manchester United donates medical equipments to National Health Service to combat coronavirus outbreak

Manchester United have decided to donate medical supplements to National Health Service to combat coronavirus in the United Kingdom.

"A fleet of 16 vehicles has been put on standby with volunteer drivers available to support NHS courier operations in the area," United said in a statement.

"United has also donated medical equipment and consumables to the Salford Royal, including protective equipment, dressings and other club medical supplies.

"The club is encouraging its staff to volunteer for the NHS or in their local communities during the pandemic. Staff will continue to be paid in full if volunteer work takes place during working hours."

Earlier, Man Utd reserved their home ground Old Trafford as a temporary blood donation centre.

Sportspersons as well as sports clubs across the world have come together in this fight against the pandemic and have been trying their best to help the poor and needy. In fact, most sportspersons have not only used their social media platforms to promote awareness against the outbreak, but have also made donations to help their respective governments.