Manchester City vs Manchester United Carabao Cup Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch live telecast

Manchester City will visit Old Trafford to play against Manchester United in the semi-finals of Carabao Cup. The game will begin at 1:30 (IST).

The fixture will be live tele-casted in India on MTV, MTV HD+, VH1 and VH1 HD.

United beat City in their last meeting in December in the Premier League; the Red Devils have not won consecutive games against their rivals since April 2010.

City have won six of their last nine away games against United in all competitions, losing two and drawing one.

Coming back to the Premier League, City, currently standing 3rd are 14 points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League. Whereas, United stand 5th with 31 points.