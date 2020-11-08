Manchester City vs Liverpool: Where and when to watch the Premier League fixture live in India

On Sunday, Premier League champions Livepool will take on Manchester City in their first meeting of the season at Etihad Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp's side will look to even the scores following a defeat at Etihad in their last outing. Ahead of the clash, Klopp claimed that playing against City is the most difficult game in world football.

"It is not important whether we play home or away, it is important we are brave, we play football with all we have and then we have a chance," Klopp told reporters at his pre-match press conference. "This is the most difficult game in the world of football I would say, to play against Manchester City."

City, meanwhile, will want to get back to winning ways as Pep Guardiola's side has only recorded three wins in their six league games.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Manchester City vs Liverpool match take place?

The match will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Where will the Manchester City vs Liverpool match take place?

The match will take place at Etihad Stadium.

What time will the Manchester City vs Liverpool match begin?

The match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Manchester City vs Liverpool match in India?

StarSports and StarSports HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Jio TV and Hotstar for premium users.