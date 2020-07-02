Manchester City vs Liverpool: Dream 11, live streaming and all you need to know about the Premier League fixture

After a week of securing their first Premier League title in 30 years, Liverpool is set to face Manchester City - the side they dethroned - away from home at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on June 25 gave the Reds an unassailable 23-point lead in the league standings. Pep Guardiola's side stand second with 63 points.

With the runners-up position in sight, Manchester City will now prioritise the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Earlier, Guardiola had said that Manchester City will give the new champions a "guard of honor" for securing the title.

The Spaniard feels it would be sporting to pay tribute to the new champs.

"We are going to do the guard of honor, of course," Guardiola said.

Team news:

Manchester City's primary striker Sergio Aguero will be out due to an injury. Meanwhile, Fernandinho, who picked up a red card against Chelsea, will serve suspension.

Liverpool, on the other hand, might give Xherdan Shaqiri and the youngsters an opportunity to start after they returned to training. Joel Matip is ruled out.

Predicted Line-ups:

Man City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Dream XI: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker; Fabinho, Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Manchester City vs Liverpool take place?

The match will take place on Thursday, July 2 (Friday, July 3 in India), 2020.

Where will the Manchester City vs Liverpool match take place?

The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium.

What time will the Manchester City vs Liverpool match begin?

The match will begin at 12:45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Manchester City vs Liverpool match in India?

StarSports and StarSports HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Manchester City vs Liverpool match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Jio TV and Hotstar for premium users.