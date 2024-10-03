Manchester City Star Matheus Nunes Arrest Report False; Here's What Exactly Happened

Matheus Nunes was reportedly arrested in Spain in September | Image: Manchester City/ X

Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes was not arrested by Spanish authorities, despite earlier reports suggesting he was involved in an altercation at a Madrid nightclub. While claims circulated that Nunes was handcuffed and taken to a police station, Mirror Football has confirmed that these reports are inaccurate and exaggerated.

How did Matheus Nunes arrest report emerged

Spanish newspaper El Mundo initially reported that Nunes was arrested after allegedly stealing a phone from a 58-year-old man at a nightclub. The man reportedly attempted to snap a photo of the City star without permission while he was in the bathroom an act that didn’t sit well with Nunes.

According to reports, the 26-year-old grabbed the phone and refused to return it, saying he wouldn’t give it back after having his privacy violated. Another version of events suggests the man may have touched Nunes while holding the phone, sparking a defensive reaction from the player.The 25-year-old spent some time behind bars before being bailed pending a trial.

About Matheus Nunes

Nunes joined City from Wolves in the summer of 2023 but has struggled to secure playing time, featuring for just 20 minutes in the Premier League this season. Due to his limited game time, he has fallen out of the Portugal national squad and spent part of the September international break on holiday.

Recently Nunes played all 90 minutes as City smashed Slovan Bratislava in their second Champions League game of the season on Tuesday night. The Portugal international started alongside Ilkay Gundogan in central midfield. The City star is now targeting increased game-time, with star midfielder Rodri having been ruled out for the rest of the season.