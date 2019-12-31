Manan Bhatt, Nihar Magre steer IES home

Mumbai: An unbeaten knock of 95 by Manan Bhatt and his 103 runs partnerships with No.10 Nihar Magre (40) steered IES, Bandra to a nerve-wrecking two-wicket win over Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy (DVSA) for their first win in the eight-team 40-0vers MCC U-16 Cricket League, played at the latter’s ground at Oval Maidan here on Monday.

Opting to bat, DVSA, rallied after losing four wickets for 34 run to score 167, but in reply IES boys too were all at sea and at one stage had lost seven wickets for just 63 runs before Manan Bhatt (95 – 13x4) and tail-ender Nihar Magre (40) fought back to add 103 to see their side through with an over to spare.