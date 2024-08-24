'Man For The Big Tournaments': Fans & Former Cricketers Laud Shikhar Dhawan On His Illustrious Career As He Announces Retirement

Shikhar Dhawan. | Photo: Twitter

While veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan's retirement isn't a shock, it has certainly come as a surprise to several fans. The left-handed batter called time from all forms of the game on August 24th, Saturday, as he posted a video message to communicate the same. Nevertheless, fans and cricketing fraternity haven't forgotten his contributions to the game.

The Delhi-born cricketer's contribution will most be significant in ODI cricket, a form of the game in which he forged a formidable partnership with Rohit Sharma. Dhawan and Rohit hold the record for the 4th highest runs by an opening pair, accumulating 5148 runs in 115 innings, averaging 45.55 alongside 18 century partnerships.

He was part of India's 2013 Champions Trophy win in England and was the highest run-getter with 363 runs in 5 innings at 90.75. Apart from 167 ODIs, the southpaw also plied his trade in 34 Tests and 68 T20Is. He memorably smacked 187 on his Test debut. Having accumulated 10000 runs, Dhawan last played for India in December 2022.

As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QKxRH55Lgx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2024

Dhawan said in his retirement message:

"I always had one goal in mind that was to play for India and I achieved it thanks to a lot of people. First of all my family, my childhood coaches Tarak Sinha and Madan Sharma, under their guidance, I learnt cricket. Then my entire team with whom I played for years, got another family, fame and everyone’s love and support. As it’s said that to move ahead in the story you need to flip over the pages. Hence, I’m also doing that, I’m announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket."

The 38-year-old elaborated:

"And now when I’m bidding adieu to my cricketing journey, I have the satisfaction that I played a lot for my country. I’m really thankful to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association) for giving me this opportunity and all of my fans for their love and support. I just say this to myself that don’t be sad that you won’t play for your country again but always be happy that you played for your country. And it’s the biggest achievement for me that I played."

Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to Dhawan's retirement:

Badhaai ho Shikkhi. Ever since the time you replaced me in Mohali, you didn’t look back and some top performances over the years. May you continue to have fun and live life to the fullest. Very best wishes always. https://t.co/jHvfLAhp14 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2024

10,000 runs for Team India! What a fabulous career, Shera @SDhawan25 As I told you, life is just beginning now. Well done, and welcome to the retired players’ club! pic.twitter.com/JsFoLHFSiL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 24, 2024

Congratulations @SDhawan25, on a remarkable career filled with countless milestones! 🏏 It was an absolute pleasure sharing the dressing room with you, brother. Wishing you all the best for your future endeavors. Onwards and upwards! 🙌 #legend https://t.co/0WfLs18cWa — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 24, 2024

Well done @SDhawan25. You have had a very good career for India. Good luck for your future endeavours https://t.co/u2Bk7IcUhL — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) August 24, 2024

A man for the big tournaments. Never got the plaudits he deserved but knowing him he didn't care who got the applause as long as team was winning. A team man through and through. Congratulations on a stellar career and all the best for your second innings @SDhawan25 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Y4fMBbIIfR — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 24, 2024

Congratulations Shiki on a fantastic career! I know you will spread the same joy through everything you take up in the future! @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/yE3mQjKXj5 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2024