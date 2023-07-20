Man City Winger Riyad Mahrez Set To Sign For Al Ahli After Personal Terms And Transfer Fee Agreed

Manchester City winger, Riyad Mahrez is set to sign for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli. Mahrez was left out of the 25-man squad for the team's preseason tour of Japan and South Korea, fueling speculation about his potential move. Reports suggest that the transfer could be valued at an impressive sum of up to 30 million pounds ($38.7 million).

Premier League stars continue to be poached

The situation arose after City granted Mahrez permission to skip the tour, on the condition that the club received an offer that met their valuation for the Algerian international. Mahrez originally joined Manchester City from Leicester in 2018 and has since proven himself as a valuable asset.

While the official confirmation of the deal between City and Al-Ahli is still pending, the Jeddah-based team has been actively reinforcing its ranks this offseason. Notably, they have recently signed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea and striker Roberto Firmino, following the expiration of his contract at Liverpool.

In a broader context, the Saudi Arabian Pro League has been witnessing a notable influx of top soccer stars during this offseason. The oil-rich nation is making determined efforts to enhance the reputation and visibility of its football league by attracting high-profile players to its teams.

