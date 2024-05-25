 Malaysia Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Battles Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan To Reach Women's Singles Final
Updated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Saturday earned a shot at the Malaysia Masters crown after making it to the women's singles finals with a come-from-behind win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan here.

Fifth seed Sindhu, who has not won a title in two years, rallied her way to prevail 13-21 21-16 21-12 against world number 20 Busanan in a marathon semifinal that lasted 88 minutes to close in on the BWF World Tour Super 500 crown at the Axiata Arena.

Sindhu had won the 2022 Singapore Open and finished runner-up at Madrid Spain Masters last year.

It was her 18th win over Busanan, who has beaten the Indian only once in her career way back in 2019 Hong Kong Open.

Wang Zhi challenge awaits Sindhu

World No. 15 Sindhu, who will eyeing her third Olympic medal at the Paris Games in two months time, now faces second seed and world no. 7 Wang Zhi Yi of China in the summit clash.

Sindhu had lost to Wang at the Arctic Open last year but has defeated the Chinese twice in three meetings.

A silver and bronze medallist in the last two editions of the Olympics, Sindhu seemed to have found her mojo back as she dished out some attacking badminton this week after looking out of sorts since making a comeback from a knee injury early this season.

It has been a while since Sindhu has defeated the big guns such as Carolina Marin, Tai Tzu Ying, Chen Yu Fei and Akane Yamaguchi -- whom she is expected come across during the Paris Olympics.

