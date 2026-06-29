'Make Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Already!': Lock Upp Host Riteish Deshmukh Reacts After Team India's T20I Series Loss To Ireland

Riteish Deshmukh/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Instagram

After India's disappointing 2-0 T20I series defeat against Ireland on Irish soil, actor and Lock Upp co-host Riteish Deshmukh weighed in on the team's selection decisions with a strongly worded post on X. The Bollywood star expressed his frustration over the omission of young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was included in the squad but did not feature in either of the two matches.

Taking to X shortly after the series concluded, Riteish wrote, "Make Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play already!!!! What are we waiting for ?????" The post quickly gained traction among cricket fans, many of whom echoed his sentiments and questioned why one of India's most exciting young prospects remained on the bench despite the team's struggles against Ireland.

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India's batting unit failed to deliver consistently across the two-match series, allowing Ireland to complete a memorable clean sweep at home. With the visitors unable to find the right combination, the decision to leave Sooryavanshi out of the playing XI became a major talking point. The youngster, regarded as one of India's brightest emerging talents, was expected by many fans to receive an opportunity during the tour.

Riteish's reaction added to the growing chorus of supporters calling for the teenager's inclusion. Social media was flooded with posts arguing that if India is investing in youth, players like Sooryavanshi should be given meaningful opportunities, especially when the team is searching for answers following defeats.

Whether the Indian team management rethinks its approach in the coming matches remains to be seen, but Riteish Deshmukh's viral message has reignited the debate over India's selection policy. As fans continue to demand that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi be handed his debut, the spotlight is firmly on the selectors and team management ahead of the next assignment.