India suffered another humiliating loss to Ireland in the 2nd T20I in Belfast on Sunday. Chasing 155 to win, the Men in Blue were never in the game as the Irish ran through the visiting batting lineup for the second game running. Shreyas Iyer's captaincy era for India has gotten off the wrong foot, with the series loss being India's first since the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Major Upset! Ireland Hands World Champions India 2-0 Whitewash In Shreyas Iyer's First Captaincy Assignment
India suffered another humiliating loss to Ireland in the 2nd T20I in Belfast on Sunday. Chasing 155 to win, the Men in Blue were never in the game as the Irish ran through the visiting batting lineup for the second game running. Shreyas Iyer's captaincy era for India has got off on the wrong foot, with the series loss being India's first since the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, June 28, 2026, 10:27 PM IST