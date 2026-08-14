Major Setback For Team India As Jemimah Rodrigues Ruled Out Of Asia Cup And Asian Games; Pratika Rawal Named Replacement

Jemimah Rodrigues Ruled Out Of Asia Cup And Asian Games | X

Indian Women's Cricket Team have suffered a major setback ahead of the Women's Asia Cup and Asian Games 2026 after their in-form batter Jemimah Rodrigues was ruled out of both tournaments due to a hamstring injury.

Rodrigues suffered the injury on August 3 while playing for Southern Brave in The Hundred in England. She was later assessed by the BCCI Medical Team at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and the extent of the injury was confirmed.

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Her absence is a big blow for India, especially with the Asia Cup just two weeks away. Rodrigues has played 131 T20I matches for India and has been an important part of the team in the shortest format.

The Women's Selection Committee has named Pratika Rawal as Rodrigues' replacement for the Asia Cup. Rawal returns to the Indian squad after recently featuring for India A.

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Rodrigues' absence will leave India without one of their most experienced batters for the upcoming assignments. The team management will now have to make changes to its plans ahead of the Asia Cup in the UAE and the Asian Games in Japan.

Read Also Jemimah Rodrigues Ruled Out Of The Hundred Due To Hamstring Injury, Asia Cup Participation Doubtful

India’s Updated Squad For Upcoming Asia Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (Wicket-keeper), G Kamalini (Wicket-keeper), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.

The Women's Asia Cup will commence on August 28 and India will be opening its campaign against Thailand on August 30.