 Major Setback For CSK! Ayush Mhatre Limps Off The Field After Hamstring Pull Against SRH
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Major Setback For CSK! Ayush Mhatre Limps Off The Field After Hamstring Pull Against SRH

CSK suffered yet another injury setback during their game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. In-form Ayush Mhatre, brought in as an impact substitute, struggled with a hamstring injury. The 18-year-old was struggling to run between wickets and eventually was caught trying to hit his way out in the middle.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, April 18, 2026, 10:44 PM IST
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CSK suffered yet another injury setback during their game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. In-form Ayush Mhatre, brought in as an impact substitute, struggled with a hamstring injury. The 18-year-old was struggling to run between wickets and eventually was caught trying to hit his way out in the middle.

Mhatre came into bat after the fall of Sanju Samson in the second over of the innings. In his typical style, the right-hander smashed the SRH bowling around all parts of the ground in a stunning batting display.

Mhatre raced to 30 in no time, before a hamstring injury put a dent on his injury. India's U19 captain limped while completing a single, and had to be treated by the physios. He did resume batting but could barely walk. Mhatre then tried to clear the fence and only aim for boundaries, before being caught by a diving Heinrich Klaasen.

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