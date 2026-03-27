Major Embarrassment For PSL! Marnus Labuschagne Stunned As White Ball Turns Pink Mid-Match, Says 'Never Seen Anything Like This'; Video

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The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season opener grabbed attention for an unusual controversy after a white cricket ball unexpectedly turned pink during the match, prompting a strong reaction from Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne.

The incident took place during the opening clash between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium. What started as a routine game quickly turned bizarre when the white ball began changing colour as the match progressed, leaving players and officials surprised. According to reports, dye from the Hyderabad team’s jerseys rubbed onto the ball when players shined it, gradually turning it pink and even reddish in shade.

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Major Embarrassment for PSL

Marnus Labuschagne, who was playing for Hyderabad Kingsmen, noticed the issue early and raised concerns with the umpires on the field. Speaking about the unusual moment, he admitted that he had “never seen anything like this” in his career, highlighting how rare the situation was in professional cricket.

"I did say to the umpires after the second over, 'What's going on? The ball is red.' It must be from the clothes or something like that. I haven't seen anything like this before. I've seen occasions where something on a bat comes onto the ball, or when it hits the pad and takes a bit of paint off. But I've never seen this happen with clothing. I'm sure they'll sort it out in the next few games," said Labuschagne.

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The unusual colour change forced officials to replace the ball during the match, as the situation drew widespread attention from fans and commentators watching the PSL opener. The incident also sparked criticism and debate on social media, with many questioning how such a problem could occur in a major franchise league.

Despite the controversy, the match itself continued, but the strange “pink-ball” moment quickly became one of the biggest talking points from the start of the PSL 2026 season. The episode added early scrutiny to the tournament and raised questions about equipment standards and match preparations in the league’s opening fixture.