Major Controversy! CSK Complain To BCCI Over 'Dosa, Idli, Sambhar' Song Played By DJ During RCB Clash In IPL 2026

IPL

A fresh controversy has erupted in the Indian Premier League 2026 season, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) formally lodging a complaint against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) over an incident during their recent clash in Bengaluru.

According to reports, CSK approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India after a controversial song was played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The track, which included lyrics such as “dosa, idli, sambar,” is widely associated with stereotypes about South Indian culture. CSK reportedly found the song and accompanying remarks by the stadium DJ to be “not in good taste,” raising concerns over cultural sensitivity and sportsmanship.

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The incident occurred during a high-profile IPL 2026 match between the two fierce rivals, adding another layer of tension to an already intense contest. While on-field rivalries between CSK and RCB have historically drawn massive attention, this episode has shifted focus off the pitch, sparking debate about fan behavior, stadium entertainment, and respect in sport.

A senior IPL official confirmed that the complaint has been received and is currently under review by the governing council. The BCCI is expected to assess whether any guidelines were breached and if action is warranted against those responsible.

This controversy highlights the growing scrutiny around off-field conduct in franchise cricket. As the IPL continues to expand its global reach, maintaining cultural sensitivity and professionalism, both on and off the field, remains crucial to preserving the league’s image.