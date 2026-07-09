Major Blow For India! Harshit Rana And Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out Of IND Vs ENG T20Is

India captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed that Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy were out of the playing XI due to injuries. BCCI later confirmed that both bowlers had suffered hamstring injuries ruling them out of the final two T20Is of the IND vs ENG series.

"Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy sustained hamstring injuries in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. The BCCI Medical Team has assessed them and ruled them out of the 4th and 5th T20Is," BCCI said in a statement.

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For the Bristol T20I, India had Washington Sundar replace Chakravarthy while Prasidh took Harshit Rana's spot. India will not call any replacements for the injured duo.

The injuries however are concerning. Both Harshit and Varun have only recently returned to full fitness and another setback this soon is a major blow. Harshit Rana missed the IPL 2026 season after a knee surgery and only returned for the Ireland series.

Chakravarthy meanwhile played the IPL with a niggle and then missed the Ireland series. He returned for the England series and played in all three games before another injury setback.