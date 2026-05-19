'Main Regular Bowler Tha': Rohit Sharma's Witty Remark Steals Spotlight During Practice Session Ahead Of KKR vs MI IPL 2026 Match | Video

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Ahead of their much-anticipated IPL 2026 clash, Mumbai Indians conducted an intense practice session at the iconic Eden Gardens, preparing for their face-off against Kolkata Knight Riders. While the focus was expected to be on training drills and match preparations, it was a light moment involving Rohit Sharma and his teammates that stood out.

Veteran batter Rohit Sharma found himself at the centre of playful attention inside the MI camp, as teammates reportedly built up a humorous “hype” around him during the session. The light-hearted atmosphere saw players jokingly exaggerating his involvement in bowling drills and overall training intensity, prompting Rohit to respond with his trademark humour.

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Smiling at the situation, Rohit was heard saying: “Bhai yeh hype kya hai, matlab main regular bowler tha.” The comment, delivered in a teasing tone, quickly broke the room into laughter, capturing the easy camaraderie within the MI dressing room.

Even as Mumbai Indians fine-tuned their strategies ahead of a crucial fixture, the team environment at Eden Gardens reflected a balance of focus and fun. Such moments are not unusual in high-pressure tournament settings like the IPL, where long campaigns often rely on keeping the dressing room atmosphere light.

While the upcoming match will ultimately be decided on execution and strategy, moments like Rohit’s humorous remark serve as a reminder of the human side of cricket, where even the biggest stars enjoy a laugh amid serious preparation.