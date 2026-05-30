'Main Phir Aaungi': Vinesh Phogat's Asian Games Dream Ends, Falls To Narrow Defeat In Semifinal At Selection Trials

'Main Phir Aaungi': Vinesh Phogat Faces Narrow Defeat In Semifinal At Asian Games Selection Trials |

Indian wrestling star Vinesh Phogat suffered a major setback in her comeback bid after crashing out of the Asian Games selection trials on Saturday. The former world championship medallist lost 4-6 to Meenakshi Goyat in a closely contested women's 53kg semifinal bout, ending her hopes of representing India at the upcoming Asian Games.

The defeat means Vinesh will miss out on a place in India's wrestling contingent for the Asian Games scheduled to be held in Aichi and Nagoya later this year.

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The semifinal clash lived up to expectations, with both wrestlers engaged in an intense battle for a spot in the final. Meenakshi held her nerve in the closing moments to secure a narrow 6-4 victory and advance, while Vinesh was left disappointed after falling short in her bid to return to the international stage.

With only the winner of the trials earning the opportunity to represent India at the continental event, Vinesh's defeat effectively ends her hopes of competing at the Asian Games. The 53kg category is one of India's most competitive divisions, and the loss underlines the depth of talent emerging in the country's women's wrestling circuit.

For Meenakshi, the victory represents a significant milestone as she moves one step closer to securing a berth for the prestigious multi-sport event.