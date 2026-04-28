'Main Kaanoon Ko Manta Hu': Elderly Man Caught 'Vaping' Inside Arun Jaitley Stadium During DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Match, Escorted Out By Security | Video

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A surprising moment unfolded during the Indian Premier League 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, when an elderly spectator was caught vaping in the stands, triggering a viral social media reaction.

In a video that quickly circulated online, the man can be seen casually vaping while seated among other spectators. Stadium regulations, however, strictly prohibit smoking and vaping inside the premises, especially during large-scale events like IPL matches.

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As the footage progresses, security personnel approach the man and escort him out of the stadium. During the interaction, he is heard repeatedly saying, “Main kaanoon ko manta hu” (I respect the law), even as he is being led away. The contrast between his statement and the act itself sparked a mix of amusement and debate online.

Fans on social media reacted with a blend of humor and criticism, with some finding the situation ironic, while others pointed out the importance of adhering to public safety rules in crowded venues. The incident also served as a reminder of the strict enforcement of no-smoking policies in sports arenas across the country.

While the match itself had its share of on-field drama, this off-field episode unexpectedly became a talking point, highlighting how quickly such moments can capture public attention in the age of viral content.