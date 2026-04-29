Mahieka Sharma Spotted Cheering With Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya As Ritika Sajdeh Attends MI VS SRH At Wankhede

Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma once again stole the spotlight from the stands at the Wankhede Stadium. Mahieka was spotted with Hardik's son Agastya, cheering for the side in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh was also in attendance, despite the MI opener not playing due to an injury.

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MI wins toss; Rohit misses out with injury

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Wednesday. MI batter Quinton de Kock will miss the match with a wrist injury. Ryan Rickelton has replaced De Kock in the eleven.

Pandya said former skipper Rohit Sharma might take a few more days to regain his fitness.

"Rohit will need a couple more games, he's trying, but it's not up to the mark," he said at the toss.