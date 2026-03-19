Mahieka Sharma Performs Pooja As Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya Welcomes New ₹12 Crore Ferrari Car In Style Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video

Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has once again grabbed attention on social media after a video surfaced showing him celebrating the arrival of his brand-new luxury car. The cricketer shared the clip on Instagram, where his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma is seen performing a traditional pooja for the vehicle, a ritual often done in India to bless new purchases. The video quickly went viral, with fans reacting to the blend of luxury and tradition.

Reports suggest that the new car added to Pandya’s garage is the stunning Ferrari 12Cilindri, a high-end supercar believed to cost around ₹12 crore in India. The Italian machine is known for its powerful V12 engine and striking design, making it one of the most talked-about models among luxury car enthusiasts. The purchase has sparked widespread discussion online, especially among fans who closely follow the cricketer’s lavish lifestyle and car collection.

In the viral video, Mahieka can be seen performing the pooja rituals and applying tilak to the car while Pandya records the moment. The ceremony highlighted a cultural touch to the celebration, drawing appreciation from many social media users who praised the gesture. Clips of the event have been widely shared across platforms, further amplifying the buzz around the cricketer’s latest acquisition.

With the video continuing to trend online, Pandya’s latest purchase has once again placed him in the spotlight, showcasing not just his taste for speed and luxury but also a moment of celebration shared with fans through social media.