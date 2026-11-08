Maharashtra's Shravee Deore Wins Girls' Singles And Doubles Titles At Under-16 National Tennis Championship

Maharashtra's Shravee Deore celebrates a double-title triumph after winning the girls' singles and doubles finals in Kolhapur | File Photo

Kolhapur, November 7, 2026: Maharashtra’s Shravee Deore emerged as the standout performer at the MSLTA – 21st Ramesh Desai Memorial Under-16 Clay Court National Championship, capturing both the girls’ singles and doubles titles.

The championship was organised from October 31 to November 7, 2026, at the Kolhapur District Lawn Tennis Association (KDLTA), Kolhapur, in association with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA). Special thanks to the D.Y. Patil Group for sponsoring the tournament and supporting the development of junior tennis.

Shravee Deore Clinches Singles And Doubles Titles

In the girls’ singles final, Shravee Deore produced a composed performance to defeat fellow Maharashtra player Rishita Yadav 6-3, 6-1 and claim the national title. Deore continued her impressive run in the doubles event, partnering Uttar Pradesh’s Sidhhi Pandey. The pair defeated Maharashtra’s Janhavi Sawant and Rishita Yadav 7-5, 6-2 in the final, completing a memorable double-title triumph for Deore.

Boys’ Singles Final Sees Three-Set Battle

The boys’ singles final witnessed an engaging three-set battle, with top seed Paranjay Siwach of Haryana overcoming Maharashtra’s seventh seed Raghav Sarode 6-1, 2-6, 6-4. After dropping the second set, Siwach regrouped in the decider to secure the championship.

Boys’ Doubles Champions Stage Comeback

The boys’ doubles final also produced an exciting comeback. Top seeds Jeevith Sathish of Karnataka and Sankalp Sahani of West Bengal recovered from losing the opening set to defeat second seeds Paranjay Siwach of Haryana and Kabir Parmar of Gujarat 3-6, 6-3, 10-5, clinching the title in the deciding match tie-break.

Dignitaries Attend Prize Distribution Ceremony

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Mr. Dilip Mohite, Secretary, KDLTA; Dr. Dinesh Kittur, Vice President, KDLTA; Mr. Aashish Shah, Treasurer, KDLTA; Mr. Sheetal Bhosale, Joint Secretary, MSLTA; Mr. Murlidhar Ghatge, Senior Member, KDLTA; and Ms. Sejal Kenia, Tournament Supervisor, who presented the awards to the winners and finalists.

Final Results

Boys’ Singles: Paranjay Siwach (HR) [1] bt Raghav Sarode (MH) [7] 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Girls’ Singles: Shravee Deore (MH) [13] bt Rishita Yadav (MH) 6-3, 6-1.

Boys’ Doubles: Jeevith Sathish (KA) [1] / Sankalp Sahani (WB) bt Paranjay Siwach (HR) [2] / Kabir Parmar (GJ) 3-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Girls’ Doubles: Sidhhi Pandey (UP) [4] / Shravee Deore (MH) bt Janhavi Sawant (MH) / Rishita Yadav (MH) 7-5, 6-2.

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