e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMaharashtra teams claim rich medal haul in National CISCE chess event

Maharashtra teams claim rich medal haul in National CISCE chess event

The event was held in in Amritsar from October 28 to 30

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Maharashtra teams returned with a rich haul of medals, including three gold, from a national-level chess tournament recently. 

The U-14 girls comprising Trisha Jagtap, Saina Nagarkatte, Iksha Soni, Grisha Kataria and Arya Kadam won the gold medal in their category while Gaurang Bagwe (U-17 boys) and Kavyan Sejpal (U-14 boys) clinched titles in the individual categories. 

The state teams have also won silver in U-17 and U-19 boys’ events and claimed a bronze in the U-17 girls’ category.

The championship was organised by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in Amritsar from October 28 to 30 and more than 300 students participated in it.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Bangladeshi, Pakistani fans fume at India win, say 'after rain, umpires...

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Bangladeshi, Pakistani fans fume at India win, say 'after rain, umpires...

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: KL Rahul special puts India on brink of semis

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: KL Rahul special puts India on brink of semis

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh star in India's 5-run win over Bangladesh,...

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh star in India's 5-run win over Bangladesh,...

Ind vs Ban: Suryakumar Yadav surges to No. 1 in latest ICC T20I player rankings

Ind vs Ban: Suryakumar Yadav surges to No. 1 in latest ICC T20I player rankings

Ind vs Ban: Virat Kohli becomes leading run-getter in T20 World Cup history

Ind vs Ban: Virat Kohli becomes leading run-getter in T20 World Cup history