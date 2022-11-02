Maharashtra teams claim rich medal haul in National CISCE chess event

Maharashtra teams returned with a rich haul of medals, including three gold, from a national-level chess tournament recently.
The U-14 girls comprising Trisha Jagtap, Saina Nagarkatte, Iksha Soni, Grisha Kataria and Arya Kadam won the gold medal in their category while Gaurang Bagwe (U-17 boys) and Kavyan Sejpal (U-14 boys) clinched titles in the individual categories.
The state teams have also won silver in U-17 and U-19 boys’ events and claimed a bronze in the U-17 girls’ category.
The championship was organised by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in Amritsar from October 28 to 30 and more than 300 students participated in it.
