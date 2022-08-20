Maharashtra State women’s football league: Gita Das nets two in Aspire FC's easy win

Mumbai: Powered by the Gita Das’ double strikes Aspire Football Club charged to a comfortable 7-0 win against FSI Navi Mumbai in the Maharashtra State women’s football league match played at the Cooperage football ground on Saturday. The champions will qualify for the AIFF Indian Women’s Football League.

In the second match, Warriors of Kolhapur also dominated play against Lawless United and romped to a 6-0 win.

Aspire FC called the shots from the outset and opened the scoring through Vaishnavi Barate in the 20th minute before Muriel Adam scored the second in the fourth minute of first-half additional period to give her team a 2-0 half-time cushion.

On resumption, Gita Das scored twice in the 59th and 77th minutes while Saniya V.S. (68th minute), Sapna Rajpure (84th minute), and Ajoosha Shirin (90+2nd minute) netted the remaining three goals to round-off the winning tally.

Later, Warriors of Kolhapur faced little resistance from Lawless United girls and scored at regular intervals. Samrudhi Kakole and Tanvi Kore, both struck a brace of goals each, while Sanika Patil and Arya More contributed one each to complete the big win.

Results: Aspire FC 7 (Gita Das 2, Vaishnavi Barate, Muriel Adam, Saniya V.S., Sapna Rajpure, Ajoosha Shirin) beat FSI Navi Mumbai 0.

Warriors of Kolhapur 6 (Samrudhi Kakole 2, Tanvi Kore 2, Sanika Patil, Arya More) beat Lawless United 0.