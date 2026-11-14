 Maharashtra State Ranking Carrom Tournament: Hareshwar Betwanshi, Swapnil Shinde Advance In Men's Singles
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Maharashtra State Ranking Carrom Tournament: Hareshwar Betwanshi, Swapnil Shinde Advance In Men's Singles

Mumbai's Hareshwar Betwanshi and Dinesh Kedar advanced in the men's singles second round of the State Ranking Carrom Tournament in Santacruz. Betwanshi beat Sudhir Jadhav 25-3, 25-12, while Kedar defeated Pradeep Waingade 20-7, 25-4. Olympian Merwyn Fernandes inaugurated the event at Wellingdon Catholic Gymkhana, approved by Maharashtra's state and district carrom associations in Mumbai today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 06:29 PM IST
Maharashtra State Ranking Carrom Tournament: Hareshwar Betwanshi, Swapnil Shinde Advance In Men's Singles
Jt. Sports Secretary of the Gymkhana, Olympian hockey player Merwyn Fernandes, inaugurating the tournament. |

The 1st State Ranking Carrom Tournament organized by Wellingdon Catholic Gymkhana began today at Wellingdon Catholic Gymkhana, Santacruz. The tournament is organized with the approval of the Maharashtra Carrom Association and the Mumbai Suburban District Carrom Association.

In the second round of the men's singles category, Hareshwar Betwanshi of Mumbai defeated Sudhir Jadhav of Mumbai 25-3, 25-12, while Dinesh Kedar of Mumbai defeated Pradeep Waingade of Raigad 20-7, 25-4 to advance further.

Earlier in the morning at 9 AM, the tournament was inaugurated by the Jt. Sports Secretary of the Gymkhana, Olympian hockey player Merwyn Fernandes, by cutting a ribbon on the carrom board and playing a board. On this occasion, Vice President of Maharashtra Carrom Association Yatin Thakur, Hon. Secretary Arun Kedar, Treasurer Ajit Sawant, Jt. Secretary Ketan Chikhale and Working President of Mumbai Suburban District Carrom Association Santosh Chavan were present.

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Other results of the second round of men's singles are as follows:

Pratap Sawant (Palghar) bt Amar Thorat (Mumbai Suburban) 25-1, 25-8

Girish Jain (Mumbai Suburban) bt Shankar More (Mumbai) 25-2, 25-6

Nishar Shaikh (Mumbai) bt Shaurya Divekar (Mumbai Suburban) 25-11, 25-10

Swapnil Raje Shinde (Ratnagiri) bt Hirak Shah (Mumbai Suburban) 25-1, 25-0

Ramdas Sawardekar (Mumbai) bt Parag Kamble (Mumbai Suburban) 25-12, 25-0

Ayushya Garud (Pune) bt Prathamesh Jadhav (Mumbai) 25-2, 25-6

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