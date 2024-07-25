Maharashtra State Open: Aryaman And Aadya Win Boys And Girls U-15 Titles In Squash

Karnataka’s Aryaman Singh and Jharkhand’s Aadya Budhia clinched the boys’ and girls’ under-15 crowns respectively in the of the Bombay Gymkhana 47th Maharashtra State Open All India Squash Tournament 2024, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz Parfums and co-sponsored by Indian Oil, and played at the Gymkhana’s courts.

In the boys’ final, the 3/4-seed Aryaman warded off a strong fight from Maharashtra’s Shreyansh Jha to record a well-deserved 11-9, 11-9, 10-12, 5-11, and 11-7 victory. The girls’ summit clash saw top seed Aarika Mishra retire hurt after trailing 2-3 in the third game. She won the first game 11-4 before second seed Aadya took second at 11-7 to level the scores before Aarika conceded the match.

Tamil Nadu’s Diva Parasrampuria easily defeated 3/4-seed Raayisha Naik of Maharashtra 11-5, 11-3, and 11-3 in the girls’ under-13 final, while Rajasthan’s top seed Fareed Andrabi brushed aside Maharashtra’s 3/4-seed Prabhav Bajoria winning at 11-8, 11-3, and 11-8 to claim the boys under-13 title.

In the under-11 competitions, seond seed Riyaa Dalal got the better of top seed Isha Shelke 11-7, 11-7, and 11-5 to win the girls crown while second seed Tilakvir Kapoor of Maharashtra overcame the number one seed Vihaan Chandok of Delhi in five thrilling games at 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 7-11, and 11-9.

Overall brief results:

Semi-final results - Girls' U-11: 2-Riyaa Dalal (MH) bt 1-Isha Shelke (MH) 11-7, 11-7, 1--5.

Boys’ U-11: 2-Tilakvir Kapoor (MH) bt 1-Vihaan Chandhok (DL) 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 7-11, 11-9.

Girls' U-13: 1-Diva Parasrampuria (TN) bt 3/4-Raayisha Naik (MH) 11-5, 11-3, 11-3.

Boys' U-13: 1-Fareed Andrabi (RJ) bt 3/4-Prabhav Bajoria (MH) 11-8, 11-3, 11-8.

Girls' U-15: 2-Aadya Budhia (JH) bt 1-Aarika Mishra (MH) 4-11, 11-7, 3-2 (retired).

Boys’ U-15: 3/4-Aryaman Singh (KA) bt 2-Shreyansh Jha (MH) 11-9, 11-9, 10-12, 5-11, 11-7.