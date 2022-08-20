Maharashtra State Junior Athletics Championships: Shivank Mishra, Avantika Narale sprint to glory

Mumbai: Shivank Mishra of Palghar and Avantika Narale (Neutral-A), both sprinted to glory winning the men’s (U-20) and women’s (U-20) 100 metres gold in the 36th Maharashtra State Junior (Under 18 and Under 20) Athletics Championships, organised the auspices of Maharashtra Athletics by Mumbai Suburban District Athletics Association at the Priyadarshini Park, Mumbai.

The Palghar sprinter Mishra dominated the race and finished first in a time of 11.13 seconds. Kolhapur’s challengers Digvijay Chougale (11.27secs) and Sarthak Shelar (11.31secs) settled for silver and bronze respectively.

Narale was quick to get off the blocks and sped ahead unchallenged to finish in a time of 12.21secs and pick the gold. Satara’s Sudeshna Shivankar (12.37secs) and Thane’s Sai Sawant (12.47secs) claimed the silver and bronze medals.

In the boys’ U-18 category, Rushiprasad Desai of Aurangabad won the 100 metres gold in a timing of 11.35secs. Yash Khanvilkar of Raigad (11.45secs) and Poona’s Adithya Hari (11.52) finished second and third respectively.

Aurangabad’s Sakshi Chavan (12.76secs) clinched the girls’ under-18 100 metres gold, while Nashik’s Isha Ramteke (12.83) and Sansuli Daimari of Poona (12.87secs) won the silver and bronze medals.

Results - Men’s (under-20) - 100m: 1. Shivank Mishra (Palghar) - 11.13, 2. Digvijay Chougale (Kolhapur) - 11.27, 3. Sarthak Shelar (Kolhapur) - 11.31. 5000m: 1. Onkar Panhalkar (Kolhapur) - 15:43.71, 2. Karan Gahandule (Ahmednagar) - 15:48.45, 3. Mrunal Sarode (Raigad) - 15:49.60; High jump: 1. Aryan Patil (Raigad) 2.00m, 2. Dhairyshil Gayakwad (Poona) - 2.00m, 3. Hrushikesh Dhodmise (Poona) - 1.95m.

Men’s (under-18) - 100m: 1. Rushiprasad Desai (Aurangabad) - 11.35, 2. Yash Khanvilkar (Raigad) - 11.45, 3. Adithya Hari (Poona) - 11.52; Long jump: 1. Mahesh Jadhav (Poona) - 6.96m, 2. Yash Khanvilkar (Raigad) - 6.65m, 3. Abhay Sonar (Kolhapur) - 6.48m.

Women’s (under-20) - 100m: 1. Avantika Narale (Neutral-A) 12.21, 2. Sudeshna Shivankar (Satara) - 12.37, 3. Sai Sawant (Thane) - 12.47; 5000m: 1. Vishakha Salunke (Satara) - 19:20.11; 2. Bharati Borkar (Nagpur) - 20:26.81, 3. Avani Apte (Poona) - 20:26.81.

Women’s (under-18) - 100m: 1. Sakshi Chavan (Aurangabad) - 12.76, 2. Isha Ramteke (Nashik) - 12.83, 3. Sansuli Daimari (Poona) - 12.87; 1500m: 1. Ankita Sawant (Satara) - 5:04.28, 2. Purva Shewale (Kolhapur) - 5:04.76, 3. Bhavyashree Mahalle (Nagpur) - 5:06.12; Long Jump: 1. Gayatri Kasulla (Raigad) - 5.22m, 2. Madhura Khambe (Poona) - 5.16m, 3. Triveni Tawade (Thane) - 5.05m.