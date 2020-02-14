Maharashtra Masters end runners-up after defeat against Kerala in All India Veterans Championship

The Maharashtra Masters 50+ spikers lost to Kerala 20-25, 22-25, 20-25 in the all india veterans championship in Vadodara recently. In their earlier matches they beat Chhattisgarh 25-21, 25-22 and Himachal Pradesh 25-20, 25-22 in the quater-finals and semi-finals respectively. The state team was represented by India’s international player Dineshan and Jayant of Western Railway, Prema Kumarri of RCF, Sugathan of MPT, and Bala, who is an ex-SBI player.

Gaikwad strikes

ESIC Sports Club scored a hard-fought 2-1 win against Colaba Sports Academy in a Super Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday.

Striker Shantanu Gaikwad struck both the goals for ESIC. Gaikwad scored in the 23rd and 49th minutes. 49th minute to put ESIC in a good position.