Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Unveils Eknath Solkar & Diana Edulji Gates At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium | VIDEO | FPJ

Mumbai, April 9: In a historic moment, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday unveiled the Eknath Solkar Gate and Diana Edulji Gate at the Wankhede Stadium, marking a special moment for Mumbai cricket. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the gates at Mumbai's iconic stadium to honour the legendary cricketers.

Indian T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav, Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar were also present in the ceremony along with several political leaders.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tribute to Cricketing Icons

Eknath Solkar is remembered as one of India's finest all-rounders and among the best close-in fielders. Diana Edulji, a former India captain, is known for her major contribution to women's cricket in the country.

By dedicating gates in their names, MCA honoured their lasting impact on Mumbai and Indian cricket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Part of a Larger Ceremony

The unveiling of these gates was part of a larger ceremony at Wankhede Stadium. The MCA also unveiled the Ravi Shastri Stand and dedicated another gate to Dilip Sardesai.

The event was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, MCA President Ajinkya Naik and several members of the cricket fraternity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

MCA’s Message

MCA President Ajinkya Naik said this is a proud moment for Mumbai cricket. He said honouring these legends shows respect for their contribution and will inspire young players.

The MCA added that it remains committed to preserving cricket heritage while building the future of the sport.

Keeping the Legacy Alive

With these new names, Wankhede Stadium continues to celebrate cricket legends. The unveiling of the Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji Gates ensures their legacy will be remembered by fans for years to come.