Maharashtra Carrom Tournament: Vikas Dhariya, Aayesha Sajid claim titles

Mumbai: Third-seeded Vikas Dhariya & second-seeded former SAARC & State Champion Ayesha Sajid of Mumbai claimed men & women singles titles in the Maharashtra State Ranking Prize Money Carrom Tournament at Shivaji Park Gymkhana. Dhariya rose to challenge with a confident attacking game to record a hard-fought victory against Abhijeet Tripankar. Dhariya showed solid concentration and steely nerves to sideline in-form opponent Abhijeet Tripankar 25-6, 11-25, 25-4 in a tense three-game encounter to clinch the top honours. Vikas Dhariya won the cash prize of Rs. 25,000 while Abhijeet Tripankar had to be content with the amount of Rs.12,500.

Meanwhile, Aayesha Sajid blanked Mitali Pimple of Mumbai in a One sided encounter 25-9, 25-0 to win the title for the fourth time. In third place match, Maitreyee Gogate of Mumbai blanked Chaitali Suvare of Thane in straight games encounter 25-2, 25-14.