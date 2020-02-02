Mahalaxmi under siege : Juliette, War Hammer strong contenders

Mumbai: Local ‘lady’ Juliette and young champion War Hammer make it a perfect filly-and-colt contest respectively, as a strong field of 20 runners line up before the main stands for the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby, at the Mahalaxmi racecourse on Sunday.

A star-studded array of 20 aspiring four-year-olds should confine Mumbai’s infamous traffic jam to the racecourse for the mega event - Grade 1 - one of the landmark events of the city which has a humongous fan following, including even those from the non-racing genre, something that no other racing event can boast of.

This year, a jaw-dropping menu is on the cards, as the field is packed with a record number of horses lining up for the 2,400-metre racing extravaganza.

The top-notch contenders have arrived from all corners of the country and among them are a bunch of regional Derby champions looking to dwarf the local equine stars. Add to the heady mix some inspiring global champion riders, and the level of excitement only multiplies.

The appearance of Bengaluru-based trainer Prasanna Kumar’s War Hammer should be the proverbial adrenaline rush for racegoers. The hitherto unbeaten colt has been impressive right from the start of his career and his stock went up manifold when he won the Bangalore Derby (Gr1) in style.

Given that it is his first outside-Bengaluru endeavour, the suspense is heightened -- how has he handled the travel and how is he going to shape up on the new turf.

On paper, War Hammer is the one to beat, there is no questioning his talent and potential.

Local challenger Juliette comes off with a cracking win in the Indian Oaks (Gr1) and the sizzle she showed on the track was absolutely dazzling. She has not been as dominant as she was in the Oaks and that places her right on the top of the local contestants.

Sir Supremo bolted ahead in the homestretch in the South India Derby (Gr1) and his connections make him fancied in this arena. Trafalgar is the reigning champion at Kolkata, after a splendid showing in the Classics there, is fancied to spill his form and conquer new frontiers.

Top trainer Pesi Shroff, the man for the big occasion, has two in the fray, Wizard of Stock and Armaity. He certainly knows a thing or two about the Indian Derby and is sure to ensure his wards are in the best of condition for the big day.

Trouvaille, Victorious Sermon and Well Connected are achievers of prime quality and it would be dangerous to take them lightly. One odd failure cannot be the reason to shrug them off.

War Hammer, Juliette, Trouville and Well Connected should be the four who will make it to the board. Having said which, the probability of someone with the 'X' factor lurking among the others cannot be ruled out. That’s what makes the Kingfisher Indian Derby the most exciting race of the land.

Incidentally, the event has thrown enough surprises in the past to make it the most unpredictable race and with twenty to go into the gates, the famous roar from the stands at the start is sure to reverberate through the city.

Of the five times when the field was over 19 runners, it has been only once the favourite has has obliged the punters.