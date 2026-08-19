Maha Indoor Cricket Association Junior State Championship Concludes in Jalgaon | File Pic

Jalgaon: Young cricketers from Jalgaon produced a superb performance on their home turf, winning the Under-15 and Under-13 titles, while Nagpur defeated Beed to win the Under-17 championship at the Junior State Championship and Selection Trials in Indoor Cricket. The tournament was held under the recognition of the Maha Indoor Cricket Association and was successfully organised by the Jalgaon Indoor Cricket Association. The teams from Jalgaon, Nagpur, Thane, Beed and Satara showed strong competitive spirit and highlighted the growing talent in junior indoor cricket in Maharashtra.

Jalgaon dominate Under-15 final

In the Under-15 boys' final, hosts Jalgaon defeated Thane 79-23 by 56 runs to win the championship. Jalgaon played aggressive and confident cricket from the beginning and kept complete control of the match. Yugendra Bhole scored 19 runs, while Smitesh Shinde contributed 15 runs and 2 wickets. Kartik Rajpal scored 17 runs and took 3 wickets, while Ansh Chaudhary added 12 runs and 1 wicket. Their all-round performance helped Jalgaon register a convincing victory. For Thane, Saurav Suman scored 18 runs and Bhavik Pawar made 9 runs, but they could not provide enough support to their team. Thane had to settle for the runners-up position.

Nagpur strike big in Under-17 final

In the Under-17 boys' final, Nagpur defeated Beed 118-74 by 44 runs to lift the championship trophy. Nagpur scored 118 runs, the highest score of the tournament, and put themselves in a strong position from the start. Nagpur's opening pair of Naitik Gangwani and Tufel Khan gave the team an excellent beginning. Naitik Gangwani scored 29 runs, while Tufel Khan contributed 13 runs, together adding 42 runs. Later, Naitik Bala scored 22 runs and Charit Baviskar added 9 runs to strengthen Nagpur's total. Beed tried to fight back, with Ishant scoring 20 runs, Vedant Munde making 11 runs and Virat Chandane contributing 8 runs. However, Beed could manage only 74 runs, giving Nagpur a convincing 44-run victory and the Under-17 title.

Jalgaon complete double in Under-13

The hosts also won the Under-13 boys' championship, defeating Satara by 46 runs in the final. Jalgaon took control of the match early and maintained its advantage until the end. Druvith Malkar played a key all-round role, scoring 21 runs and taking 2 wickets. Vansh Rajpal contributed 6 runs. Satara's Viraj and Vinit fought hard, but Jalgaon's strong performance prevented them from making a comeback. Satara finished as the runners-up.

Girls also impress in the Selection Trials

The girls who participated in the Selection Trials in different age groups from various districts also displayed excellent performances. Their performances were closely observed as part of the selection process for the next level of competition.

Successful organisation by Jalgaon Indoor Cricket Association

The prize distribution ceremony was held in the presence of MLA Chandrakant Sonawane (Chopda), Dilip Dighe (District Sports Officer) and Vinod Chaudhary (Businessman). Also present were Kshitij Vedak, Founder Chairman, Maha Indoor Cricket Association, Balasaheb (Bal) Toraskar, Founder General Secretary, Rajendra Ikhankar, and Jalgaon Indoor Cricket Association officials Deepak Arde, Devdatt Patil and Kishor Chaudhary. Vaishali Bhide-Barve and Omkar Patole were also present. The organisers appreciated the dedicated efforts of the Jalgaon Indoor Cricket Association, organising committee, umpires, coaches, managers and volunteers for successfully conducting the championship.