'Maa Banne Ke Baad Bhi...': Sakshi Malik Accuses WFI Of Blocking Vinesh Phogat's Comeback, Calls For PM, Sports Minister Intervention | VIDEO

Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik has hit out at the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for blocking Vinesh Phogat's trial |

Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik has hit out at the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for blocking Vinesh Phogat's trial. In a highly publicised row, WFI issued a show cause notice to the wrestler following her whereabouts failure. Phogat meanwhile has hit out suggesting that it was an attempt to force into 'retirement'.

Now fellow wrestler Sakshi Malik has joined Phogat's side. Malik claimed that while other nations and sports federations support their atheletes, the WFI have introduced new rules to stop Phogat from participating.

"Main aise bohot examples de sakti hu jaha doosre desh ki sports federations, apne khiladiyo k liye, niyam aasan kar deti hai. Taaki waha mahilaye, maa banne k baad bhi, desh k liye padak jeet sake. Wahi, do din pehle, apni federation aise niyam laagu karti hai ki Vinesh comeback naa kar paaye," Malik said in a video posted on Instagram.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A defiant Vinesh showed up at the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda even though WFI had declared her ineligible. While issuing a lengthy showcause notice to her, the WFI said she could not be allowed to compete due to the mandatory six-month notice period that athletes need to serve before returning from retirement under anti-doping rules

Vinesh, who is the mother of a 10-month old son, has responded to the notice and refused to back down despite WFI's strict position. Sakshi was a close ally of Vinesh during the highly-publicised protest against alleged sexual harassment by WFI's then President Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan but broke ranks after Vinesh joined the Congress party.

"I would request the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), the Sports Minister (Mansukh Mandavia) and the WFI to take Vinesh's trial so that she can also win medals for the country and be an example for women by winning medals after becoming a mother," she added.

Vinesh had quit wrestling after being shockingly disqualified from the finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics for being 100gm over the prescribed weight limit. The shattered Haryana grappler eventually joined politics and was elected from the Julana constituency the same year.