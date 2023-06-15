Luxury Home in Madrid To £85,900/Monthly: Georgina Rodriguez's Potential Earnings If She Breaks Up with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez is believed to have a strong and comprehensive agreement similar to a prenuptial agreement with her boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo, in the event of their separation. The 29-year-old model has been in a relationship with the Al-Nassr star since June 2016, and they share two children together, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. In addition to their children, Rodriguez is also the mother of Ronaldo's other three children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and twins Eva and Mateo, who were born via surrogate.

Rodriguez's expensive break up

Despite not being legally married, the couple has reportedly made arrangements to ensure Rodriguez receives financial support in the event of a separation. The agreement includes provisions for Rodriguez to take ownership of the family's home in Madrid, known as La Finca. Additionally, she would receive an astonishing monthly stipend of £85,900 (€100,000) for the rest of her life. It is worth noting that Ronaldo was recently named the world's highest-paid athlete by Forbes, with his earnings this year projected to surpass £109 million.

The monthly alimony Rodriguez is said to receive is reportedly based on her role as the mother to all five of Ronaldo's children, including his biological daughters. This arrangement is said to be legally binding.

There were rumours in May that the couple had separated, fueled by speculation that Ronaldo was unhappy with Rodriguez's extravagant spending during their time in Riyadh this season. However, Ronaldo's mother, Dolores, publicly dismissed these claims as lies and expressed her support for her son's relationship.

Ronaldo's first season in the Kingdom did not live up to expectations as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner fell short of securing a spot in his league's Opta team of the season. Despite his impressive performance of scoring 14 goals and providing two additional assists in 16 appearances, he was not included in the esteemed lineup.