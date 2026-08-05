Luis Figo Calls for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's Resignation, Says 'It Is Not Too Late to Save Football' | X

Former Portugal captain Luis Figo on Wednesday publicly called for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to step down, accusing him of damaging the game's governing body and putting personal interests ahead of football.

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), the former Ballon d'Or winner said he was joining others from the football community in demanding Infantino's resignation.

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"Today I join others from across our game and call for Gianni Infantino to resign as FIFA President," Figo wrote.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona star went on to accuse Infantino of failing to uphold the standards expected of the office.

"Infantino has debased the office that he promised to elevate. He has lied, deceived and tried to feather his own nest at the expense of the game he is supposed to serve," he said.

Figo also claimed that Infantino had lost the support of many people within world football.

"He has lost the support of his senior staff, his closest advisers, the vast majority of people who devote their lives to this sport and even, it would seem, the FIFA Peace Prize winner," the 52-year-old wrote.

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Ending his post, Figo urged the FIFA chief to step down, saying, "It is too late to save his dignity but it is not too late to save football. He should go. Now." He also used the hashtag #InfantinoOut.

Figo is one of the biggest names in world football to publicly call for Infantino's resignation. His post has drawn attention across the football community and added to the growing debate over FIFA's leadership.