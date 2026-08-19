Lucky Escape! Rain Pours In Galle Minutes After India Seal 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka | VIDEO

X/BCCI

India were lucky to escape the rain as they sealed a comfortable 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle on Wednesday. The visitors completed the win in the second session, just before the weather turned inclement at the venue. Rain had been forecast for Galle, but fortunately for India, there were no interruptions during the match.

Manav Suthar was the star with the ball, claiming six wickets to help India wrap up the Test. Sri Lanka struggled to withstand India's bowling attack as the visitors moved closer to victory. India eventually completed the job before the rain could have played any part in the result.

The weather changed soon after India sealed the 165-run win, making the timing of the result particularly fortunate for the visitors. Had the rain arrived earlier, it could have disrupted India's momentum and delayed the finish. Instead, India escaped the showers and walked away with a convincing victory in the series opener.