'Luck Kharab Ho Hee Sakta Hai': Mohammed Shami Defends Rohit Sharma After Bengaluru Test Loss vs NZ; Video

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has defended Rohit Sharma, who has come under criticism after the hosts suffered a crushing loss to New Zealand in the opening Test in Bengaluru. The 34-year-old stated that luck is bound to go the other way on some occasion as India play matches throughout the year.

"Ek bad day toh ho hee sakta hai. Kyunki aap saal bhar cricket khel rahe ho, aisa nahin hai limited khel rahe ho, aap hamesha rotate mein khel rahe ho. Toh ek na ek din bad day ho hee sakta hai. Aap ka luck kharab ho hee sakta hai. Jahan tak kaptaani ka sawaal hai, aap result dekho na. World Cup jeete hain, 2023 mein bhi final mein they. Usse pehle bhi series jitaayi. Toh question mark toh hona hee nahin chahiye."