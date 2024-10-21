 'Luck Kharab Ho Hee Sakta Hai': Mohammed Shami Defends Rohit Sharma After Bengaluru Test Loss vs NZ; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Luck Kharab Ho Hee Sakta Hai': Mohammed Shami Defends Rohit Sharma After Bengaluru Test Loss vs NZ; Video

'Luck Kharab Ho Hee Sakta Hai': Mohammed Shami Defends Rohit Sharma After Bengaluru Test Loss vs NZ; Video

Mohammed Shami has come out in Rohit Sharma's support after Team India's loss in Bengaluru to New Zealand.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 08:11 PM IST
article-image

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has defended Rohit Sharma, who has come under criticism after the hosts suffered a crushing loss to New Zealand in the opening Test in Bengaluru. The 34-year-old stated that luck is bound to go the other way on some occasion as India play matches throughout the year.

"Ek bad day toh ho hee sakta hai. Kyunki aap saal bhar cricket khel rahe ho, aisa nahin hai limited khel rahe ho, aap hamesha rotate mein khel rahe ho. Toh ek na ek din bad day ho hee sakta hai. Aap ka luck kharab ho hee sakta hai. Jahan tak kaptaani ka sawaal hai, aap result dekho na. World Cup jeete hain, 2023 mein bhi final mein they. Usse pehle bhi series jitaayi. Toh question mark toh hona hee nahin chahiye."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Luck Kharab Ho Hee Sakta Hai': Mohammed Shami Defends Rohit Sharma After Bengaluru Test Loss vs NZ;...

'Luck Kharab Ho Hee Sakta Hai': Mohammed Shami Defends Rohit Sharma After Bengaluru Test Loss vs NZ;...

Video: Navdeep Saini Fakes Injury As Delhi Hang On For A Draw Against Tamil Nadu In Ranji Trophy...

Video: Navdeep Saini Fakes Injury As Delhi Hang On For A Draw Against Tamil Nadu In Ranji Trophy...

Australian Batter Hilton Cartwright Retires Hurt On 52 After Birth Of Child, Leaves Sheffield Shield...

Australian Batter Hilton Cartwright Retires Hurt On 52 After Birth Of Child, Leaves Sheffield Shield...

'Bahut Door Ki Baat Hai': Mohammed Shami Gives Big Update On His Availability For BGT 2024-25...

'Bahut Door Ki Baat Hai': Mohammed Shami Gives Big Update On His Availability For BGT 2024-25...

'You Had An Extraordinary Leader In Virat Kohli': Ex-British PM David Cameron Hails Former India...

'You Had An Extraordinary Leader In Virat Kohli': Ex-British PM David Cameron Hails Former India...