L&T Mutual Fund: Pawar, Khanna in title clash

Mumbai: Unseeded Sandeep Pawar continued his fine run, getting the better of Ajai Selvaraj to enter the men’s 35+ singles final of the Taste’L GSTA S200 ITF Mumbai 2021, in association with L&T Mutual Fund, at Practennis, here, on Thursday.

In the title clash, Pawar will take on top seed Aditya Khanna, who had a fight on his hands against unseeded Girish Mishra before winning 6-2, 6-2, a match much closer than the scores indicate.

D S Ramarao and Ajit Pendharkar lifted the men’s doubles title in the 70+ category, getting the better of C R Gangadharan/Sudhagani Ramkrishna 6-4, 6-3.

Pawar’s superior fitness saw him take control of the match after losing a tough opening set 5-7. He ran down everything Selvaraj threw at him and, finally, the heat and a shoulder niggle got the better of Selvaraj, who conceded in the second set, trailing 3-5.

Similar was the story in the other semi-final with Girish Mishra, on many an occasion coming up with delightful volleys and down the line winners. However, Mishra faltered at crucial junctures and once again lost out to Khannas superior fitness.

Khanna will vie for two titles tomorrow, also entering the doubles final along with partner Vipin Sirpaul, defeating M Gajanan and Sandeep Pawar 6-2, 6-3.

Results (all Sfs)

Above 35: A Khanna (1) bt G Mishra 6-2, 6-2; S Pawar bt A Selvaraj (5) 5-7, 5-3 (conceded); Above 40: N Choudhary (1) bt S Lalla (6); N Kirrtane (5) (bt) H Bhatia (retd); Above 50: N Damre bt Thongam T (1) 6-0, 6-2; Above 60: Manek.M 1) bt Ashok Ray 6-0, 6-1; Aboce 70: Kumar.G (1) bt C R Gangadharan (3) 6-3, 6-3 ; T Ali (2) bt Tatavarty. A 6-4, 6-2.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:06 AM IST