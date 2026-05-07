LSG Vs RCB Weather Update: Rain Stops Play Again As Mitchell Marsh's Lightning Show Halts During RCB Clash | X

Lucknow, May 7: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was interrupted again due to heavy rains on Thursday. The Ekana Stadium was hit by rains twice after the match started and the lightning show from the LSG opener Mitchell Marsh has come to a halt against due to the rain. Check the weather update as the game is likely to resume soon.

LSG were off to a quick start as Mitchell Marsh smashed his fastest fifty ever in the tournament. He smashed 50 off just 20 balls with 5 fours and 4 sixes. At the time of the interruption, LSG had reached 95/0 in just nine overs with Mitchell Marsh leading the attack with a blazing unbeaten 76 off 32 balls. Arshin Kulkarni was supporting him at the other end with 17 runs.

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Weather Update From Lucknow

Lucknow is currently witnessing partly cloudy weather with the temperature around 25 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are high at 72%, making conditions slightly uncomfortable for players and spectators.

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Earlier in the day, there was around a 55 percent chance of light rain in the city. However, weather conditions improved during the evening, reducing the chances of further interruptions during the match.

According to the latest hourly forecast, clear skies are expected for most of the night. The temperature is likely to remain between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius, while the probability of rain has dropped to almost zero from 8:30 PM onwards.

This means the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2026 clash is expected to continue without any major weather problems.