LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Sam Curran to lead Punjab in injured Shikhar Dhawan's absence

Bad news #SherSquad : Gabbar will be missing today's game due to an injury.😢 Sadda Sam will be leading the team in his stead! 💪 #LSGvPBKS #JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaPunjab #TATAIPL

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)