 LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Sam Curran to lead Punjab in injured Shikhar Dhawan's absence
LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings have suffered a massive injury blow even before the first ball is bowled as captain Shikhar Dhawan is out injured for this game. Follow our Live Blog for all the latest updates and score.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

Sam Curran: We'll bowl first. Something we haven't done all season so just needed a change up. Also our first toss that we have won this season. Shilkhar picked up an injury last game, don't know how bad it is but hopefully he won't be out long. His absence is huge, we've got two Indian batters coming in and Raza is back in the XI. The conditions looks good

Punjab Kings opt to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings have suffered a massive injury blow even before the first ball is bowled as captain Shikhar Dhawan is out injured for this game.

